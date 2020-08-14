Hey friends,
We’re Technetron Electronics, An Audio Visual Equipment Repair Service in New York
Family-owned repair shop providing fast, affordable repairs on all audio video equipment. Our technicians have over 50 years combined experience. Located in Midtown Manhattan.
Technetron Electronics Services
With our team of experienced, factory-trained technicians, we offer repair of all major audio, video, and home entertainment equipment including:
Technetron Electronics Location
Our address: 29 E 31st St, New York, NY 10016, United States
Explore This
Why Customers Choose Technetron Electronics
Our experienced technicians can diagnose and repair all makes and models of audio and video equipment.
Technetron Electronics Expertise
No matter what brand or model you need repaired, we have the skill and knowledge to get your equipment back up and running. Our experienced technicians are trained to work on:
Some of Our Repairs
Mark Levinson amplifier repair
Technics SU-3500 amplifier repair
NAD 3240PE stereo amplifier troubleshooting
NAD 7020e electrolytic capacitor replacement
Our Company Insights
Get a behind-the-scenes look at our experienced repair team, our state-of-the-art shop, and our commitment to service in our company insights.
Technetron Electronics Reviews
Read what our satisfied customers have to say about the quality service and repairs provided by our experienced technicians.
Recent Posts
- Arduino Data Types Guide
- How to Use an Arduino CNC Shield?
- How to Use a Water Level Sensor With an Arduino?
- How to Use a Pressure Sensor With an Arduino?
- How to Program Arduino OPTA?
- How to Use analogRead in Arduino?
- How to Use digitalRead in Arduino?
- Libre Computer Board vs. Raspberry Pi: Which is Better?
- Should You Get an Arduino Certificate?
- Libre Computer Board ROC-RK3328-CC (Renegade) Review
Do you need to repair electronics?
Contact us to get free diagnostics.