When my 65-inch OLED TV suddenly stopped turning on, I was devastated. I had just purchased it last year and use it every day for movies, gaming, and streaming shows. I called Technetron Electronics in a panic - they assured me they could figure out what was wrong. Their technician Stan was able to come to my apartment the next day. He spent over an hour meticulously examining the TV, testing fuses, connections, and power boards. Stan quickly determined the exact issue and explained it to me in simple terms. He was even able to source a replacement part needed for the repair on the spot! I was so relieved when he got my TV running again as good as new. I can't say enough about the prompt, knowledgeable service I received from Technetron. They really saved me from having to junk this expensive TV and buy a new one.

