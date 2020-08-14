Hey friends,

We’re Technetron Electronics, An Audio Visual Equipment Repair Service in New York

Family-owned repair shop providing fast, affordable repairs on all audio video equipment. Our technicians have over 50 years combined experience. Located in Midtown Manhattan.

Technetron Electronics Services

With our team of experienced, factory-trained technicians, we offer repair of all major audio, video, and home entertainment equipment including:

TV Repair

Our expert technicians can diagnose and fix any issue with your LCD, LED, OLED, or plasma TV including no power, cracked screens, backlight problems, board failures, HDMI troubleshooting, and more to get your television functioning like new again.

Home Theater Repair

We offer complete home theater installation as well as repair of all components including receivers, speakers, subwoofers, screens, media players, and smart home devices to optimize your home entertainment experience.

Stereo Repair

Bring us your vintage stereo systems, modern high-fidelity receivers, turntables, tube amplifiers, and speakers for diagnosis and expert repair of any issue from hums and pops to full restorations and reconditioning.

Speaker Repair

We offer speaker refoaming, reconeing, coil replacement, magnet repair, driver tweeter replacements, and full diagnostics for any issue with your home audio or surround sound speakers.

Projector Repair

Our technicians can repair any problem with your projector including bulb replacement, image issues, HDMI connectivity, power supplies, motherboard repair, and more to restore projection.

DVD/Blu-ray Player Repair

We provide quick and affordable replacement of faulty laser assemblies, lens motors, circuit boards, power supplies, and other component-level repairs for DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and other optical disc players.

Technetron Electronics Location

Our address: 29 E 31st St, New York, NY 10016, United States

Why Customers Choose Technetron Electronics

Our experienced technicians can diagnose and repair all makes and models of audio and video equipment.

Expertise

Our highly trained technicians have extensive knowledge across all audio video equipment brands and models, allowing them to accurately diagnose and fix any repair issue.

Quality Service

We take pride in providing fast turnaround, affordable pricing, and reliable, high-quality repairs customers can trust.

Local Business

As a family-owned shop located right in Manhattan, we offer convenient repairs from technicians you'll get to know.

Technetron Electronics Expertise

No matter what brand or model you need repaired, we have the skill and knowledge to get your equipment back up and running. Our experienced technicians are trained to work on:

  • LCD, LED, OLED, and Plasma TVs
  • Home theater receivers
  • Blu-ray and DVD players
  • Stereo systems
  • Projectors
  • Headphones and earbuds

Some of Our Repairs

Mark Levinson amplifier repair

Technics SU-3500 amplifier repair

nad-3240pe-stereo-amplifier

NAD 3240PE stereo amplifier troubleshooting

NAD 7020e electrolytic capacitor replacement

Our Company Insights

Get a behind-the-scenes look at our experienced repair team, our state-of-the-art shop, and our commitment to service in our company insights.

Technetron Electronics Reviews

Read what our satisfied customers have to say about the quality service and repairs provided by our experienced technicians.

When my 65-inch OLED TV suddenly stopped turning on, I was devastated. I had just purchased it last year and use it every day for movies, gaming, and streaming shows. I called Technetron Electronics in a panic - they assured me they could figure out what was wrong. Their technician Stan was able to come to my apartment the next day. He spent over an hour meticulously examining the TV, testing fuses, connections, and power boards. Stan quickly determined the exact issue and explained it to me in simple terms. He was even able to source a replacement part needed for the repair on the spot! I was so relieved when he got my TV running again as good as new. I can't say enough about the prompt, knowledgeable service I received from Technetron. They really saved me from having to junk this expensive TV and buy a new one.
Michael Thompson
Developer
As a passionate vinyl enthusiast, I was devastated when my prized 1970s stereo receiver suddenly stopped working. However, the expert technicians at Technetron Electronics thoroughly inspected the vintage unit and carefully restored it to pristine working order. After replacing worn parts and meticulously tuning the system, they revived the receiver beyond my expectations. Now it sounds absolutely incredible - the warm, rich audio quality is better than ever! The thoughtful service and technical expertise demonstrated by Technetron was truly amazing. I wholeheartedly recommend them for repairs of cherished vintage stereo equipment you want to preserve and enjoy for years to come.
James Wilson
Engeneer
We've trusted Technetron Electronics with all the A/V installs and repairs for our nonprofit community theater for over a decade now. Whether it's getting our aging speaker system sounding its best or installing new projectors and screens, they always do an amazing job. We know we can count on their expertise for both modernizing our equipment and keeping our existing investments running. Every member of their staff is a complete professional - they show up on time, protect our venue, clean up after themselves, and follow up promptly. Our shows have been sounding and looking better than ever thanks to Technetron. We recommend them to anyone needing top-quality AV service. Their work is always done right the first time, on budget, and exceeds our expectations.
Robert Davis
Graphic Designer
Recent Posts

